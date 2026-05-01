Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Getting first day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.
Clement started Toronto's first 31 games of the season, but he'll receive his first day off Friday while in the midst of a 2-for-14 slump. Lenyn Sosa will instead man the keystone and bat sixth versus Minnesota righty Simeon Woods Richardson.
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