Clement will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Astros.
Clement wasn't in the Blue Jays' initial lineup, but he'll get his third straight start after he was a late addition in place of Vladimir Guerrero (finger), who was scratched. Guerrero is considered day-to-day, and once he's able to rejoin the lineup, Clement will likely return to his usual bench role.
