Clement went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Moved up to the leadoff spot for the first time this season with George Springer (toe) out of action, Clement did an impressive job setting the table and scored Toronto's only two runs on the afternoon. The 30-year-old second baseman is slashing .311/.323/.393 through 15 games with five doubles, four RBI, five runs and a steal, and he could get a long look at the top of the order while Springer is sidelined.