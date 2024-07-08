Cabrera gave up a hit and a walk while striking out in the 10th inning Sunday to record his second save of the season in a win over the Mariners.

Chad Green worked the ninth in a tie game, leaving Cabrera to handle the save situation when the team took the lead in the top of the 10th. The southpaw got the job done, continuing a hot streak that has seen him get scored upon only once in his last 12 appearances. Cabrera sports a 0.75 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB in 12 innings over that stretch, but he hasn't seen consistent high-leverage usage -- he has two extra-inning saves during that time, but zero wins or holds. With Tim Mayza no longer on the roster, however, Cabrera is the top left-handed option in the Toronto bullpen, which should lead to more holds in the second half of the season.