Blue Jays' George Springer: Aiming for Saturday return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer (concussion) will DH at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, and if all goes well, he'll join the Blue Jays on Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer cleared concussion protocols Wednesday and began a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday. The 35-year-old went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in Thursday's contest. Springer had been sidelined since Aug. 1 due to the concussion.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not playing rehab game yet•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Cleared for rehab game•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Placed on 7-day concussion IL•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Sitting out third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Remains out for nightcap•