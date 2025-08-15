Springer (concussion) will DH at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, and if all goes well, he'll join the Blue Jays on Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer cleared concussion protocols Wednesday and began a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday. The 35-year-old went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in Thursday's contest. Springer had been sidelined since Aug. 1 due to the concussion.