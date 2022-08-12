Springer (elbow) resumed hitting off a tee in the batting cage Thursday and is scheduled to throw Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer landed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation last week, and he was briefly shut down after receiving an anti-inflammatory injection. The 32-year-old is eligible to be reinstated to the active roster Monday, and a return at that time could be in play if he continues to ramp up his rehab work through the weekend.