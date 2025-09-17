Springer went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win against the Rays.

Springer knocked three singles in the victory, including a two-run base hit in the second inning. He has a pair of three-hit performances over his last three games and has multiple hits in nine of his last 20 appearances. During that span, he's gone 29-for-79 (.367). Springer owns a terrific .305/.395/.550 slash line with 100 runs scored and 78 RBI through 531 plate appearances.