Blue Jays' George Springer: Delivers three hits
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win against the Rays.
Springer knocked three singles in the victory, including a two-run base hit in the second inning. He has a pair of three-hit performances over his last three games and has multiple hits in nine of his last 20 appearances. During that span, he's gone 29-for-79 (.367). Springer owns a terrific .305/.395/.550 slash line with 100 runs scored and 78 RBI through 531 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Knocks three extra-base hits•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Stays locked in during comeback win•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Two more homers Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes deep twice•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Launches 22nd homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Another leadoff homer•