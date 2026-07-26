Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes deep in win

Springer went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox.

Springer singled in the second inning before breaking the game open with a three-run blast in the third. It continued a hot stretch for the 36-year-old, who posted a 1.121 OPS in the second half of 2025 and owns a .963 mark with two homers and eight RBI through eight games since returning from this year's All-Star break. On the season, he's slashing .229/.312/.396 with 11 homers, 30 RBI, 35 runs scored and seven steals across 327 plate appearances.