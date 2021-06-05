Springer (quadriceps) ran sprints and did some other on-field baseball activities before Saturday's game, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

According to manager Charlie Montoyo, Saturday was "his best day yet". That being said, the team has not detailed when Springer will begin a minor-league rehab assignment. His debut season with the Blue Jays has been derailed by injuries to this point, but once healthy he should slot in as the starting center fielder and a reliable power bat.