Blue Jays' George Springer: Making first start since June 30

Springer will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Toronto reinstated Springer from the family medical emergency list Monday, but he was held out of the lineup for the club's first two games of its series in San Francisco. Springer will return to the lineup for the finale in what will be his first start since June 30, and he'll bat somewhere other than the leadoff spot for the first time all season while manager John Schneider sticks with Ernie Clement atop the batting order for the third straight contest. The arrangement won't necessarily be a permanent one, but slotting behind Vladimir Guerrero in the order could prove beneficial for Springer, who has struggled to a .221/.308/.373 batting line over 276 plate appearances on the season.