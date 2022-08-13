Springer (elbow) will hit on the field and throw to 90 feet Saturday and is on track to rejoin the Blue Jays next week, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Springer resumed hitting off a tee Thursday and threw Friday, and he'll test things out by doing both activities Saturday. Interim manager John Schneider said that Springer won't require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Blue Jays. The 32-year-old is eligible to be activated as early as Monday, but it's possible that he sees some time as the designated hitter early on as he's eased back into action.