Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Springer is not in Wednesday's lineup versus the Athletics due to a nagging left shoulder and other bumps and bruises, Theo DeRosa of MLB.com reports.

It's the second straight day Springer has been held out and the fourth time over the last seven contests that he's been absent from the Toronto lineup. Springer is available off the bench Wednesday and there's a good chance he'll be back in the Blue Jays' lineup Friday when they return home to host the Orioles. Alejandro Kirk is getting a day at designated hitter Wednesday.