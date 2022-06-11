Springer went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's win over Detroit.

Springer was one of several Blue Jays players to rough up Elvin Rodriguez on Friday. The outfielder scored on a Bo Bichette double in the first and on a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. double in the sixth. Springer also launched a two-run shot in the second inning, his 12th home run this season. He already has three home runs in June after hitting only three in May.