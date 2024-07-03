Springer is batting leadoff as the designated hitter for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Springer was moved out of his customary leadoff spot in early May and had a .188/.278/.281 slash line through 71 games this season, but his bat has come alive over the past week. The veteran outfielder is in the midst of a seven-game hit streak and has gone 12-for-24 with two doubles, four homers, 12 RBI and five runs during that span. It remains to be seen if he can translate the hot stretch into a sustained turnaround, but it was apparently enough for manager John Schneider to give Springer another opportunity atop the lineup.