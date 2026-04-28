Blue Jays' George Springer: Targeting Wednesday return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager John Schneider said Springer (toe) hit and ran on the field again Tuesday and should be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Springer has been sidelined for the past two-plus weeks due to a fractured left big toe, but it appears he'll rejoin the Blue Jays on Wednesday, assuming he can avoid a last-minute setback. Prior to the injury, the veteran outfielder was in the midst of a slow start to the campaign two homers and a .185/.290/.370 slash line in his first 14 games.
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