Springer will test his elbow with some pre-game swings prior to Friday's game against the Brewers, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer has been out of action since leaving Tuesday's game against the White Sox with left elbow discomfort. Raimel Tapia will start in center field Friday, but Springer shouldn't miss too much more time if his elbow checks out fine and could even be available as a pinch hitter.