Springer went 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 13-9 win over the Rockies.

Springer recorded three singles, coming around to score in the eighth inning while driving in Kevin Kiermaier in the final frame. The outfielder has now recorded seven multi-hit efforts since the beginning of August, batting .300 with four homers, 14 RBI, 16 runs and six stolen bases over 100 at-bats during that stretch.