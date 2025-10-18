X-rays on Springer's right knee came back negative after he was hit by a pitch Friday in Game 5 of the ALCS, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Springer exited Friday's contest immediately after getting plunked in the seventh inning. The fact that his imaging came back clean keeps the door open for his return at some point in the postseason, though it remains unclear whether he'll be able to play right away in Game 6 on Sunday. If he sits, Davis Schneider and Joey Loperfido would be candidates to start in Springer's place.