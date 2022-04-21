Katoh is getting his first big-league start Thursday against the Red Sox, manning second base while batting eighth, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
He played in 764 minor-league games before getting this opportunity. The 27-year-old utility player has made a couple appearances as a defensive replacement, but he has yet to log his first big-league at-bat. Last year, he hit .306/.388/.474 with eight home runs and eight steals in 114 games at Triple-A in the Padres' organization.
