Carter (undisclosed) was reinstated from Single-A Dunedin's 7-day injured list Friday and worked 1.2 innings in his 2023 debut, giving up four earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two.

Carter missed about five weeks of action to begin the minor-league season, presumably because he suffered an injury during the offseason or got hurt at some point during spring training. Since the rookie-level Florida Complex League season hasn't started, Carter was unable to complete a rehab assignment at a lower level, so he'll likely gradually build up his workload over his subsequent starts with Dunedin.