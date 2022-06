Carter (chest) debuted with the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Friday, striking out six over his 3.2-inning start while allowing three runs on four hits and three walks.

Carter dealt with a minor chest injury in spring training, but he was cleared for game action shortly after the FCL season got underway last week. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound right-hander was a fifth-round selection for the Blue Jays in last year's first-year player draft.