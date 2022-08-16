The Blue Jays promoted Carter from the rookie-level Florida Complex League to Single-A Dunedin on Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

A 2021 fifth-round pick, Carter's professional debut was delayed a year while the Blue Jays deliberately managed his workload coming off his senior season of high school. The 19-year-old right-hander was roughed up for 20 runs (18 earned) over 17.2 innings in his first five FCL starts, but he earned the promotion to Single-A after turning a corner around the minor-league All-Star break. Over his final four outings in rookie ball, Carter pitched to a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 16 frames.