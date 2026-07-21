Blue Jays' Jay Harry: Pushing for promotion

Harry could be the next prospect in the Blue Jays' system in line for a promotion to the majors, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Acquired from the Twins in a 2024 trade for reliever Trevor Richards, Harry has had a breakout campaign after some offseason swing adjustments, slashing .316/.362/.560 with 13 homers and 15 steals across 75 games between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. The 24-year-old's biggest selling point is his defensive versatility, however -- he's played both second base and shortstop this season in addition to all three outfield spots, and he has some experience at third base as well. If the Jays are sellers at the trade deadline, it could open up a spot on the 26-man roster for Harry to make his big-league debut and get a look in the super-utility role Ernie Clement previously thrived in.