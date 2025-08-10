Hoffman (7-4) walked five batters without allowing a hit or recording a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning, taking a blown save and picking up the win Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Hoffman allowed an inherited runner to score the tying run after being brought in with two outs in the eighth inning. Ernie Clement restored the lead for the Blue Jays with a solo home run in the ninth, and Hoffman stayed in the game but struggled again. He ultimately threw just 10 of 33 pitches for strikes, but Mason Fluharty was able to work out of a jam to make the lead stick. Hoffman is now 26-for-31 on converting saves this season while posting an uninspiring 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 64:16 K:BB over 48 innings. He doesn't appear to be at risk of losing the closing job as long as Sunday's poor outing is an isolated incident.