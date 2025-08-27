Hoffman (8-5) yielded four runs on three hits and a walk while taking a loss against the Twins on Tuesday. He recorded two outs and was charged with a blown save.

Hoffman served up a leadoff homer to Mickey Gasper to immediately blow the save opportunity. Matt Wallner then ripped with a three-run shot to put the game out of reach. It was the first time that Hoffman gave up more than one run in an outing since coughing up three runs against the Athletics on July 11. Since then, he had posted a 1.84 ERA over 15 appearances. Hoffman has blown three of his last five save chances and has converted 28 of his 35 chances this season. His ERA jumped to 4.77 through 54.2 innings after Tuesday's rough outing. If his struggles continue, Brendon Little or Yariel Rodriguez could be in line to see some ninth-inning work.