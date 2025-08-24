Hoffman was charged with his sixth blown save of the season Saturday, giving up one run on one hit and one walk in the ninth as the Blue Jays downed the Marlins 7-6 in 12 innings. He struck out one.

Called upon to protect a 4-3 lead, Hoffman issued a leadoff walk to Eric Wagaman, setting Javier Sanoja up to tie the game with a one-out single. It's the first run Hoffman has allowed in August, but he's blown two of five save chances on the month despite a 1.04 ERA in 8.2 innings thanks to a 12:7 K:BB. He remains two saves shy of his first career 30-save campaign.