Hoffman earned the save in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Yankees, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hoffman was called upon to protect a two-run lead and closed out a back-and-forth contest on just 14 pitches. Since June 1, the 32-year-old has allowed only two earned runs across 13 appearances while converting seven of eight save chances. For the season, he's 20-for-24 in save opportunities with a 4.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 50:10 K:BB over 36.1 innings.