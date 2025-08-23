Hoffman earned the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Marlins, allowing one walk without recording a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hoffman was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth and worked around a two-out walk to slam the door. Aside from an ugly blown save Aug. 10 in which he issued five walks, the 32-year-old has now strung together nine straight scoreless outings. On the year, he's 28-for-33 in save chances with a 4.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 73:17 K:BB across 53 innings.