Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman: Steps up for fourth save

Hoffman secured the save Thursday against the Yankees, striking out two in a clean ninth inning.

Closer Louis Varland worked each of the past two days for the Blue Jays, opening the door for Hoffman to claim his first save opportunity since April 20. The 33-year-old right-hander should remain a stable source of holds in fantasy leagues that count them, but Varland has allowed only a pair of earned runs across 25.2 innings this year and has pulled away as Toronto's preferred closer. Through 22 frames, Hoffman has converted just four of his seven save chances to go with a 5.32 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 37:8 K:BB.