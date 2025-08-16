Hoffman (8-4) was credited with the win Friday in a 6-5 victory over the Rangers, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

The Blue Jays rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth to take their first lead of the game, but the official scorer elected to give Hoffman the win instead of the save after he cruised through the top of the ninth on 11 pitches (nine strikes). After a brutal five-walk performance against the Dodgers on Aug. 10 that came after a week-long layoff, Hoffman has been absolutely dominant, recording eight of his last nine outs via strikeout and allowing only one hit in three scoreless frames.