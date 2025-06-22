Hoffman took a blown save in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox, allowing one unearned run on a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning.

The Jays turned to Hoffman to protect a one-run lead in the eighth inning with two outs and two runners aboard. He'd issue a walk to Chase Meidroth, loading the bases, before committing an error on an Andrew Benintendi grounder that allowed the tying run to score. Hoffman would subsequently allow a two-run double to Miguel Vargas, putting Toronto behind for good. It's the fourth blown save for Hoffman this year, though it appears that he's safe in the closing role for now, according to manager John Schneider. Overall, Hoffman's converted 17 saves while posting a 5.29 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 44:10 K:BB across 32.1 innings this season.