Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: X-rays clean
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
X-rays on Loperfido's right knee came back negative following Tuesday's victory over the Rockies, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Loperfido made an early exit from Tuesday's game after getting hit on the knee by a pitch. The Jays are officially labeling his injury as a contusion, and the team will determine his availability on a day-to-day basis for now. If the 26-year-old ends up needing to miss a start or two, Myles Straw would be the likely replacement for Loperfido in left field.
