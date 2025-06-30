Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Getting night off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clase is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
The switch-hitting Clase had started in three of the past four games, but he'll hit the bench Monday while Davis Schneider replaces him in left field as the Yankees send southpaw Carlos Rodon to the bump. Though injuries to Daulton Varsho (hamstring) and Anthony Santander (shoulder) have cleared the way for Clase to earn more playing time in the outfield, the 23-year-old hasn't been able to capitalize on the opportunities. He's hitting just .155/.234/.259 over 21 games in June.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Sitting against RHP again•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Goes yard in Thursday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Returns to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Sitting after getting hurt Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Exits with bruised knee•