Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Knocks homer in first start

Clase went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Giants.

This was Clase's first start of the season since his call-up last Wednesday. The outfielder delivered a big hit early on, going deep off Trevor McDonald in the second inning. Clase potentially has a clearer path to playing time moving forward, as Yohendrick Pinango was demoted to Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Tuesday's contest. Clase could get a share of the playing time in left field while Jesus Sanchez (ankle) remains on the injured list.