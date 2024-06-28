Berrios (7-6) earned the win against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over seven innings.

Berrios had been struggling coming into Thursday, allowing nine runs over 11 frames across his past two starts. He rebounded nicely against New York, giving up just two runs on a fifth-inning homer by Trent Grisham. The right-handed hurler also registered a season-high eight strikeouts en route to his 12th quality start. Berrios has posted a mediocre 6.6 K/9 on the campaign but is nonetheless in the midst of a fine season with a 3.38 ERA and 1.11 WHIP over 104 innings.