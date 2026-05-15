Manager John Schneider said Friday that "surgery is on the table" for Berrios (elbow), Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Berrios was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his pitching elbow ahead of the start of the regular season and suffered a setback 10 days ago following his fourth rehab start. It sounds like the veteran could need some sort of procedure, which would obviously knock him out even longer after Berrios had been ramping up to join the Blue Jays' pitching staff this month.