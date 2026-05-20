Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Berrios underwent a full Tommy John surgery Wednesday in addition to having a stress fracture repaired, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The Blue Jays and Berrios went into the operation unsure whether the pitcher would require a ligament repair, and as it turns out he required a full UCL procedure. Berrios has been sidelined all season with elbow problems and will now likely be shelved at least until the second half of the 2027 campaign.