Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Berrios underwent a full Tommy John surgery Wednesday in addition to having a stress fracture repaired, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The Blue Jays and Berrios went into the operation unsure whether the pitcher would require a ligament repair, and as it turns out he required a full UCL procedure. Berrios has been sidelined all season with elbow problems and will now likely be shelved at least until the second half of the 2027 campaign.
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