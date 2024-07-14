Berrios (8-7) took the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Berrios enters the All-Star break on a bit of a skid, having allowing 14 runs over his last 15 innings. The one bright side to his start Saturday was that he didn't give up a home run, the first time he's kept the ball in the yard since May 31. The veteran right-hander is at a 4.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 87:33 K:BB over 119 innings through 20 starts this season.