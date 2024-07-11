High-A Vancouver reinstated Rojas from its 7-day injured list Tuesday after he had been on the shelf since April 23 with a shoulder injury, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays didn't immediately disclose what type of injury the lefty he was dealing with when he was deactivated in late April, but it was a shoulder issue that kept him out of commission for nearly two months. Rojas made his third appearance of the season for Vancouver on Tuesday and looked sharp, striking out six over 3.2 scoreless innings while scattering four hits and three walks.