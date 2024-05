High-A Vancouver placed Rojas on the 7-day injured list April 23 with an undisclosed injury.

The 21-year-old Cuban southpaw gave up three earned runs while recording just two outs in his first start of the year and followed that up with five scoreless innings in his second start before landing on the shelf. Rojas had a 3.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 84 innings at Single-A Dunedin in 2023.