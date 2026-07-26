Twins' Kendry Rojas: Excellent in short spot start

Rojas pitched four scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out five batters.

Rojas made his fourth start of the season as an emergency replacement for Mike Paredes, who was a late scratch due to an oblique injury. Though there was no expectation that Rojas would go very deep after having thrown fewer than 50 pitches in each of his three outings since being recalled from Triple-A on July 9, the left-hander ended up hurling 56 pitches Saturday and lasted four frames, tying his longest big-league start of the campaign. Rojas didn't go long enough to qualify for the victory, but he certainly played a big part in Minnesota's win, limiting the A's to just two baserunners (on a single and a walk) and zero runs. Rojas has plenty of experience as a starter in the minors, and he's a candidate to move into the rotation if Paredes and/or Joe Ryan (arm) needs to miss time.