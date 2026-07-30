Twins' Kendry Rojas: Back in bullpen Wednesday

Rojas struck out four and scattered four hits and two walks over three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Royals.

Rojas tossed four scoreless frames in a start against the Athletics in his last appearance over the weekend, but he shifted back to a relief role this week after Connor Prielipp (finger) returned from the injured list to fill the open spot in the rotation. Rojas, a 23-year-old lefty, mopped up after starter Joe Ryan covered the first six innings, and the former trimmed his ERA down to 2.51 for the season. Ryan is expected to be a sought-after commodity ahead of Monday's trade deadline, and if he ends up getting moved, Rojas could be first in line to join the Minnesota rotation.