Rojas is dealing with a midsection injury and didn't break camp with an affiliate, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

It's not an arm injury for Rojas, which is encouraging, and he should be able to return in the coming weeks. He threw two hitless, scoreless innings against the Twins on March 15 in the Spring Breakout game. The 22-year-old southpaw logged a 2.43 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 61:12 K:BB in 55.2 innings at High-A last year, so he might be ready to get his first assignment to Double-A once cleared.