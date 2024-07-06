Gausman (6-8) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Mariners.

Gausman allowed a two-run double to Luke Raley in the third inning, and that was enough to stick him with his fourth loss in five outings. This was his third 10-strikeout game of the year, as well as his third quality start over his last seven games. He's at a 4.64 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 101:27 K:BB through 97 innings over 18 starts overall. Gausman's next start is projected to be on the road in San Francisco.