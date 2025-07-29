The Blue Jays recalled Estrada from Triple-A Buffalo and have designated him as their 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Toronto also recalled lefty Easton Lucas from Triple-A to start the first game of the twin bill, but since Lucas will be taking the hill on three days' rest, the Blue Jays could look to Estrada to cover multiple innings of relief behind him. Estrada has been working primarily as a starter with Buffalo this season but made his MLB debut in long relief back on July 5 against the Angels, tossing four innings and giving up one earned run on two hits and no walks.