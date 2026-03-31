Blue Jays' Lazaro Estrada: Promotion on tap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Estrada will be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
This upcoming promotion likely means that Cody Ponce (knee), who exited Monday's start due to injury, is headed for an IL stint. Estrada will be brought up to provide length for Toronto, at least until Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Jose Berrios (elbow) or Shane Bieber (elbow) can return from the injured list. Estrada made two relief appearances for the Blue Jays a year ago, allowing seven runs while striking out 10 and walking one over 7.1 regular-season innings.
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