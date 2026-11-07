Estrada signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday and was invited to spring training, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Estrada gave up eight earned runs across 13 big-league innings with the Blue Jays this year but posted a 3.25 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 36 innings at Triple-A Buffalo -- good enough for the Jays to keep him in the organization for another year. The 27-year-old will compete for a spot in Toronto's bullpen during the spring but is likely to spend most of his time at Buffalo.