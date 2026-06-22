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Blue Jays' Lenyn Sosa: Beginning rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sosa (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with the Blue Jays' Arizona Complex League affiliate, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

It will be the first game in nearly a month for Sosa, who is working his way back from a right wrist contusion. Sosa is slashing only .195/.207/.283 with one home run and a 1:25 BB:K over 40 games this season between the White Sox and Blue Jays. He does not have any minor-league options remaining, so Sosa will likely be added back to the Blue Jays' active roster once he's physically ready.

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