Blue Jays' Lenyn Sosa: Beginning rehab assignment

Sosa (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with the Blue Jays' Arizona Complex League affiliate, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

It will be the first game in nearly a month for Sosa, who is working his way back from a right wrist contusion. Sosa is slashing only .195/.207/.283 with one home run and a 1:25 BB:K over 40 games this season between the White Sox and Blue Jays. He does not have any minor-league options remaining, so Sosa will likely be added back to the Blue Jays' active roster once he's physically ready.