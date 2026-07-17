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Blue Jays' Lenyn Sosa: Setback in rehab

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sosa (wrist) resumed hitting in batting cages earlier this week after experiencing a setback in his rehab program, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sosa was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment in late June, but he was pulled from playing after his right wrist injury flared up. He's been cleared to resume baseball activities, but he'll likely need to go on another assignment before being cleared to return to the majors. Prior to his injury, Sosa posted a .490 OPS with one home run and nine RBI across 117 major-league plate appearances.

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