Fluharty will open Saturday's game against the Tigers, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Fluharty has already worked as an opener once this season, though it resulted in him allowing one run on two hits and a walk against the White Sox on April 4. Now sporting a 5.40 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 15 innings on the season, the Jays will trust him to handle the first inning of Saturday's contest before sending in Spencer Miles for bulk-relief duties.